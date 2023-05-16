'Messed With Wrong Person,' Naveen-ul-Haq Trolled After Getting Dropped From Afghanistan's ODI Squad

Afghanistan's cricket team are gearing up for the upcoming ODI World Cup later this year and they are set to face Sri Lanka in a 3-match ODI series next month in order to prepare for the major tournament. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Afghanistan cricket team and the selectors have named a 15-player squad with four reserves for the upcoming bilateral series against Sri Lanka. Interestingly, fast-bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been dropped by the Afghanistan ODI squad and social media just could not keep calm after this news came out.

The 3-match ODI series that begins on June 2 will take place at Hambantota. Young all-rounder Abdul Rahman has been called up to the team after his sensational performances in Afghanistan's domestic One Day Cup competition. Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar and Gulbadin Naib are the reserves named for the series. (Also read: Arjun Tendulkar Gets Bitten By Dog Ahead Of Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians Match, All-Rounder Reveals In Viral Video, WATCH)

After Naveen was dropped, social media could not keep calm and trolled him for taking up a fight with Virat Kohli. One fan even tweeted that Naveen made a big mistake going against the biggest fanbase in the world, which he meant that Kohli's fanbase is the biggest.

Checkout the reactions here:

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar.

What happened between Kohli and Naveen?

Naveen and Kohli had a spat during the match after the LSG pacer and Mohammed Siraj exchanged heated words. Later, Naveen refused to shake hands with Kohli which rattled the former RCB captain. Gautam Gambhir, seeing Kohli still going at Naveen, decided to intervene only to lose cool himself.