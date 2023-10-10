New York Strikers Solidify Their Squad By Picking Kusal Perera, Mohammad Haris At The Abu Dhabi T10 Player Draft

The New York Strikers, owned by Sagar Khanna, have successfully built a formidable squad for the seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 through the Player Draft. With 11 out of the 17 player slots to fill, they've made strategic moves to bolster their team.

Interestingly, the New York Strikers played their maiden season of Abu Dhabi T10 last year and finished as runners-up. The team will target to go all the way this year.

Heading into the 2023 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, the New York Strikers have chosen to retain Carl Crowe as their head coach, a seasoned mentor who previously led the Deccan Gladiators to victory in the 2021 edition of the tournament. Crowe's coaching expertise extends to various cricket franchises globally, including his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Crowe will be assisted by former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel, who will continue to serve as the team's bowling coach, adding a wealth of experience and knowledge to the coaching staff.

Before the Player Draft even commenced, the New York Strikers had already made significant additions to their roster. They retained former Windies captain Keiron Pollard as their Icon Player, a move that generated significant anticipation. Pollard shared his thoughts, stating, “I'm privileged to lead the New York Strikers again and work with this exceptionally gifted squad that has been assembled.

Within this team the standard we aspire to is nothing short of excellence and, as a result, we'll give our all to go one step further than last year and secure the Abu Dhabi T10 championship."

Joining Pollard are compatriot Sunil Narine (Platinum), former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik (Asian Super Star), and the fiery left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir (Cat A), all of whom promise to be valuable assets to the team. Additionally, the team decided to retain Trinidadian spinner Akeal Hosein and UAE batter Muhammad Waseem, further strengthening their lineup.

Notably, the New York Strikers made some strategic selections in the draft, bringing on board a blend of international talent and emerging prospects. From Sri Lanka, they secured the services of four promising players - Lahiru Kumara (Cat C), Chamika Karunaratne (Cat C), Kusal Perera (Cat C), along with young Lasith Croospulle (Emerging), who is a top-order batter.

Adding to their firepower, they acquired the explosive Afghan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Cat A), and the hard-hitting Pakistani sensation Mohammad Haris (Cat B).

Furthermore, the team expanded its Caribbean influence by recruiting Odean Smith (Cat B), and also made some noteworthy selections from other regions, including Muhammad Jawadullah (UAE-RES), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (UAE-RES), Will Jacks (Opt 1) from England, and Ali Khan (Opt 2) from USA. This diverse and talented roster sets the stage for an exciting season ahead for the New York Strikers.

After the successful completion of the players draft, head coach Carl Crowe expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "“I am really happy with the draft. We got the players we were looking for. We are excited and eagerly anticipating the upcoming season and have full confidence in our squad's ability to leave a significant mark in the tournament, much like we did in the previous season. While we fell short of clinching the trophy last time, it serves as motivation for us to identify and enhance the areas where we can improve. This season, our sole aim is nothing less than claiming the prestigious title."

Owner Sagar Khanna also added, "We are elated with how the players draft turned out for us as we got what we wanted. It went according to our plans. We believe that our squad, under the guidance of head coach Crowe and bowling coach Morkel, is well-equipped to make a strong impact in the tournament. We came very close to winning the title last year but couldn’t, however, this year we will leave no stone unturned to get our hands on the coveted trophy. I'm confident that the New York Strikers will set the tone right from the opening match, showcasing the franchises’ unwavering commitment to competitiveness."

With a strong squad, experienced coaching staff, and enthusiastic leadership, the New York Strikers are poised for an exciting season in the Abu Dhabi T10, which will commence on 28th November and go on till 9th December.

New York Strikers’ squad for the 2023 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10:

Draft Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Cat A), Odean Smith (Cat B), Mohammad Haris (Cat B), Lahiru Kumara (Cat C), Chamika Karunaratne (Cat C), Kusal Perera (Cat C), Muhammad Jawadullah (UAE-RES), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (UAE-RES), Lasith Croospule (Emerging), Will Jacks (Opt 1), Ali Khan (Opt 2)

Retained: Kieron Pollard (Icon), Akeal Hosein (Cat B), Muhammad Waseem (UAE-RES)

Pre-Signings: Sunil Narine (Platinum), Mohammad Amir (Cat A), Shoaib Malik (Asian Super Star)