Pakistan Cricket

New Zealand abandon Pakistan series, angry fans remind them of World Cup final against England

Such was the outrage, that the fans took to Twitter reminding Kiwis of their heart-breaking loss during the 2019 World Cup, which was marred by a controversial boundary rule. 

New Zealand abandon Pakistan series, angry fans remind them of World Cup final against England (Twitter/EnglandCricket/File Photo)

The Pakistan cricket fans were left disappointed after New Zealand called off the limited-over series at the last moment citing security reasons. Such was the outrage, that the fans took to Twitter reminding Kiwis of their heart-breaking loss during the 2019 World Cup, which was marred by a controversial boundary rule. 

England had then won the showpiece event despite finishing on level terms against Kane Williamson's New Zealand with the former winning the contest on the basis of a boundary rule. 

Here are a few reactions: 

This was New Zealand's first tour to Pakistan in 18 years and the Black Caps were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is.  

Meanwhile, hours after New Zealand decided not to take part in the series, Pakistan faced another setback as England are now mulling whether to send their cricketers to the country for their upcoming tour. An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson confirmed that the cricket body will announce their decision in the next 24-48 hours.

