New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2021: Kiwis abandon tour due to security concerns

Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Black Caps will not continue with the tour.

The New Zealand cricket team are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert. The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series.

However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Black Caps will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.

NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving. “I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option,” White said in a statement.

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed Mr White’s sentiments. “We’ve been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision,” he said. “The players are in good hands; they’re safe – and everyone’s acting in their best interests.”

NZC will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2021
