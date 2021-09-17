One Afridi to another: Shaheen Shah Afridi to don Shahid Afridi’s No. 10 jersey

Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed that he will be donning the former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s jersey number, ahead of the ODI series opener against New Zealand. The 21-year-old speedster has established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack since his debut in 2018. In his 77 internationals so far, he has already picked up 161 wickets at 25.47.

The pacer revealed the new kit with No.10 imprinted on the back, a number famously associated with Shahid Afridi for decades in the Pakistan men’s team.

Shaheen took to social media to share his sentiments, calling it “more than a shirt number”. “It represents honesty, integrity and immense love for Pakistan. I am humbled and honoured that I will be now representing Pakistan in shirt # 10 of Lala,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Shaheen had the No.40 on his jersey.

I wore this shirt with great honour and pride, I'm delighted that the #10 shirt will now be worn by Shaheen.who is a truly worthy successor! Shaheen I wish you the very best, continue to rise and wear colours with the greatest pride. https://t.co/A6CdfcG467 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell will miss the one-day series against Pakistan due to a left quad strain, the tourists said ahead of Friday’s (September 17) series opener in Rawalpindi. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was initially picked for the subsequent Twenty20 series against Pakistan, will join the one-day squad ahead of the second match after completing his mandatory isolation.

“Obviously everyone is gutted for Tom, he’s a quality player with a diverse skill-set,” stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall said in a team statement on Thursday. “He’ll remain with the squad and we’re hopeful he’ll be available again for the T20I series.

“With Tom out, we do lose our first choice back-up wicket-keeping option. However, there are several guys in the squad with keeping experience and we`ll ensure they do the necessary work at training to be up to speed if called upon.”

Pocknall and Shane Jurgensen will split coaching duties in Pakistan as regular coach Gary Stead stayed back in New Zealand. Blundell sustained the injury during their 3-2 Twenty20 series defeat in Bangladesh.

“The injury is not quite where we want it so we think it’s best for him to concentrate on his rehab given the big summer of cricket ahead,” physio Nishil Shah said.

New Zealand will play three one-dayers against Pakistan before moving to Lahore for a five-match Twenty20 series.