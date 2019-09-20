New Zealand announce Under-19 squad for Bangladesh ODIs

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced an 18-member Under-19 squad for five-match ODI series against Bangladesh, beginning at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on September 29.

Reflecting on the squad, U-19 head coach Paul Wiseman said he as well as assistants Graeme Aldridge and Adam Miles had a tough time to choose the team from a strong talent pool.

“The U19s programme is very much about development, so we are looking to give as many players as possible a taste of international cricket. The upcoming matches against Bangladesh are an important series and a chance for meaningful, competitive cricket," the New Zealand Cricket quoted Wiseman as saying.

Wiseman, however, added that he had also informed the players who have been dropped that the ICC U-19 World Cup selection is far from locked in and that the selectors will closely monitor their performance in the upcoming domestic tournament before making the final call.

"Our U19 players are looking forward to a big season, culminating in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup early next year in South Africa.I’ve made it very clear to players not selected in this Bangladesh series that World Cup selection is far from locked in," he added.

The U-19 New Zealand team will also lock horns with Zimbabwe, India and South Africa in one-day games in early January before the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, which is to be held in New Zealand from January 18

The full New Zealand squad is as follows:

Conor Ansell, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, William Clark, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Ryan Jackson, Fergus Lellman, Jock McKenzie, Rhys Mariu, Ben Pomare, Tim Pringle, Quinn Sunde, Jesse Tashkoff, Devan Vishvaka, Ollie White, Thomas Zohrab.