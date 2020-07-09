हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Premier League 2020

New Zealand hosting Indian Premier League 2020 is speculation, says NZC spokesperson

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has rejected media reports that has offered to host the Indian Premier League 2020, asserting that the reports are mere "speculation".

New Zealand hosting Indian Premier League 2020 is speculation, says NZC spokesperson

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has rejected media reports that has offered to host the Indian Premier League 2020, asserting that the reports are mere "speculation".

NZC spokesperson Richard Boock said the cricket board has not expressed its interest to host the IPL, which was to be held in March this year but was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so," NZC spokesperson Boock was quoted as saying by Radio New Zealand.

Boock's statement came in after a BCCI official stated that New Zealand have also joined along with UAE and Sri Lanka the race to host this year's IPL if it is shifted out of India because of the pandemic.

The BCCI is eyeing the September-November window to host the event in place of the World T20 in Australia, which is certain to be postponed because of the growing cases of the deadly virus.

If the IPL is taken out of the country, it will be the second such instance.

Its 2009 edition was hosted by South Africa because of the general elections in India. 

Tags:
Indian Premier League 2020IPLIndian Premier League
Next
Story

Australia must tour England for 'health of world cricket', says Justin Langer
  • 7,67,296Confirmed
  • 21,129Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M

Dreaded Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain