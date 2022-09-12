NewsCricket
New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends 2022 Live Streaming Details, Live Telecast Channel In India: When And Where To Watch NZ L vs SA L Match online, cricket schedule, TV timing, channel in India? Road Safety World Series 2022 Match 4

New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) are set to take on South Africa Legends (SA-L) in match no. of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Monday (September 12) at Green Park, Kanpur. Ross Taylor will lead the legendary squad of Scott Styris, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond and more against Jonty Rhodes' legendary Proteas. Interestingly, New Zealand were not part of the previous edition of the tournament.

In the first match of the Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends faced defeat against Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends by a huge margin of 61 runs. Captain Jonty Rhodes was the highest run getter from his side, scoring 38 off 27 balls. 

Check New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends 2022 Live Streaming Details below:

Where is the New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match going to be played?

The New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played in Green Park, Kanpur.

When is the New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match going to be played?

The New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match is going to be played on Monday (September 12). It will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match can be watched on TV channels - Sports18, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits.

Where can I livestream the New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match can be live-streamed on Voot and Jio TV app.

