LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends Cricket match score and updates: Sachin Tendulkar to make COMEBACK vs Jonty Rhodes-led SA
Follow LIVE score and updates of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match no.1 here
Trending Photos
Defending champions India Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the inaugural of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Saturday (September 10) at Green Park, Kanpur. The great Sachin Tendulkar will lead the Indian side with veterans like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina also joining the band on Saturday against Jonty Rhodes' South Africa Legends. The tournament is set to played from September 10 to October 1.
The opening clash will be full of superstars just like the whole tournament will be. Fans can once again witness Indian legends like Sachin, Yuvraj, Raina, Yusuf and more batting once more with many more stars like Harbhajan Singh with the ball as well.
India Legends Squad
Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.
SACHIN vs JONTY fir ek baar
WATCH @India__Legends vs @SAfrica_legends today, 7:30 PM onwards only on @Colors_Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, @justvoot, Jio, & Sports18 Khel. #RSWS #IndiaLegends #SouthAfricaLegends #Cricket#Sachintendulkar @sachin_rt @JontyRhodes8 pic.twitter.com/MEItWtUesJ — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 10, 2022
South Africa Legends Squad
Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.
Road Safety World Series Recap - IND vs SA Legends LIVE scorecard and updates
Here's how Sachin Tendulkar guided India Legends side to win the 2021 edition of the Road Safety World Series. Check HERE.
Road Safety World Series 2022 - IND vs SA Legends LIVE scorecard and updates
LIVE stream, time, format, full schedule, squads, matches - all you need to know HERE.
More Stories