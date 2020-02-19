New Zealand name Matt Henry as Neil Wagner's cover for first India Test

Right-arm pacer Matt Henry has been drafted into New Zealand Test team against India as cover for Neil Wagner, who is with his wife Lana expecting the birth of their first child. Henry was named in the Test team on Wednesday (February 19, 2020) just two days before the first Test against India at Wellington's Basin Reserve starting Friday.

New Zealand cricket team's official Twitter handle BlackCaps gave the information of Henry getting the call for the Test series against India. Wagner will remain with Lana in Tauranga, while the rest of the team moved to Wellington for the first Test of the two-match series against India.

Matt Henry has been called into the BLACKCAPS Test squad as cover for Neil Wagner who is awaiting the birth of his child. Henry will arrive in Wellington this evening. #NZvIND — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 19, 2020

Neil Wagner will not be joining the squad in Wellington ahead of the first Test as he and his wife Lana await the birth of their first child. Wagner will remain in Tauranga until the birth. Matt Henry joins the squad tonight as cover. #NZvIND — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 19, 2020

Wagner was the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2019, snaring 43 wickets in just six games, half of what list-topper Pat Cummins took to capture his 59 wickets. He was expected to share the fast-bowling charge alongside Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, but will now stay with his wife Lana, for the birth of his first child.

Henry wasn’t included in the initial 13-man squad, with Jamieson being preferred as the fourth seamer in the squad. The 28-year-old Henry has featured in 12 Tests, the last of which came against Australia in Sydney, earlier in 2020. So far, he has picked up 30 wickets at 50.16, with best figures of 4/93.

Originally, Wagner was supposed to fly out to train with the team on Thursday, a day before the first Test is due to begin. Henry will join the squad on Wednesday (February 19), but in case of Wagner's absence, New Zealand are likely to hand 25-year-old Jamieson his maiden Test cap.

New Zealand pace attack has been strengthened with left-arm bowler Trent Boult back in the Test team after recovering from the broken right-hand. Kyle Jamieson, who impressed during his side 3-0 victory over India in the One-Day International series, was also picked in the squad while Ajaz Patel is the only specialist spinner in the team.

A massive milestone awaits Ross Taylor who will be fourth New Zealand player to play 100 Tests after Brendon McCullum, Daniel Vettori and Stephen Fleming.

India Test team does not have Rohit Sharma who is recovering from a left calf muscle strain. Mayank Agarwal has been named as Rohit Sharma's replacement.

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling and Matt Henry.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).