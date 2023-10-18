New Zealand Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 16 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch NZ Vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

High-flying New Zealand will go up against giant-killers Afghanistan in match no. 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. The Black Caps are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far apart from hosts Team India after three of their league stage matches.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are coming into this match on a high after hammering world champions England by 69 runs in their last match in Delhi. It was just their second win in the ICC ODI World Cup match since 2015.

New Zealand and Afghanistan have faced each other twice in the World Cup and the Kiwis have won both of those encounters. The Black Caps will be led by Tom Latham once again with regular skipper Kane Williamson out injured with a fractured thumb after the Bangladesh match.

After first working with the team during the white ball tour of England, meet Performance Analyst @saurabhwalkar and hear about joining the team and the experience he brings to the support staff for the @cricketworldcup. #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/EZ4OKBZSdH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 17, 2023

Here are all the details about New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 in Chennai HERE…

When is New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 will take place on Wednesday, October 18.

Where is New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 start?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 in India For Free?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 Predicted 11

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (c, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi