LIVE Updates | NZ vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Tom Latham vs Hashmatullah Shahidi

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Afghanistan's cricket team, riding high after a surprising victory over England, faces New Zealand in a crucial World Cup match. New Zealand aims to maintain their undefeated streak in the tournament and secure their spot at the top of the points table. However, Afghanistan is determined to continue their remarkable performance and potentially cause another upset. New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who recently returned from injury, suffered a thumb fracture, leading Tom Latham to captain the side. The Kiwis rely on their top-order batsmen, including Will Young, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell. They must contend with Afghanistan's spinners, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, is banking on their in-form players, including opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, to counter New Zealand's pace attack. Both teams have only met twice before, with New Zealand winning on both occasions. The match will be a test of New Zealand's batting against Afghanistan's spinners and could be a thrilling encounter.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 16 Of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Afghanistan.