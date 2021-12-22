हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Ten-wicket man Ajaz Patel left out of Test squad, Kane Williamson ruled out due to injury

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh starting at Bay Oval on New Year`s Day.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Ten-wicket man Ajaz Patel left out of Test squad, Kane Williamson ruled out due to injury
(Source: Twitter)

Wellington: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh starting at Bay Oval on New Year`s Day.

In the absence of Williamson, batter Tom Latham will be leading the BlackCaps in the series.

Following an impressive start to his Test career in England, Devon Conway returns to the squad. He suffered a hand injury in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England in November.

There`s no space for a specialist spinner in the 13-man squad, meaning left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel misses out despite his heroics in India, with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell covering the spin and seam all-rounder spots, respectively.

"It`s great to be back home and at venues, we know well, and where we`ve had success in recent times," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead as per an official release.

"It`s obviously disappointing not to have Kane available for this series but, as we noted in India, he is undergoing a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening, and gradual batting load. We have every confidence in Tom leading the side - he`s done an excellent job in the past when called upon," he added.

New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketNew Zealand vs BangladeshNew Zealand vs Bangladesh 2021NZ vs BanKane WilliamsonAjaz Patel
Next
Story

IND vs SA: Team India takes a day off and enjoys a barbecue night - SEE PICS

Must Watch

PT3M5S

DNA: UPYogi on Zee - Yogi Adityanath reacts on Ajay Mishra Teni's resignation