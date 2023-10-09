New Zealand Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 6 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch NZ Vs NED World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

New Zealand will look to continue their winning march in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 after their stunning win in the opening match of the tournament last week over England as they take on the Netherlands in match No. 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. The Black Caps are currently on top of the points table, thanks to their massive nine-wicket win over defending champions England in Ahmedabad thanks to centuries by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

However, for a second match in a row, New Zealand will be missing the services of their regular skipper Kane Williamson and will be led by Tom Latham. Williamson is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

“Kane is still recovering with the hopes of him playing in the third match, but we’ll see how his recovery goes. He’s going really strong at the moment,” New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips said in the pre-match press conference.

Tim Southee, who missed the opening game against England, is likely to return to the side in place of pacer Lockie Ferguson. For the Netherlands, pacer Logan van Beek is an injury concern and still remains unavailable for the Dutch.

Here are all the details about New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 in Hyderabad HERE…

When is New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 will take place on Monday, October 9.

Where is New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 start?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 in India?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Predicted 11

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein