LIVE Updates | NZ vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Kane Williamson vs Scott Edwards

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: In the 2023 World Cup's surprising opener, New Zealand defeated England despite key injuries. With unconventional tactics, they used just three frontline bowlers, four part-timers, and no Ish Sodhi to limit England to 282/9. Without Kane Williamson, they easily chased the target in 36.2 overs. For their next match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are likely to return, while Williamson aims to come back against Bangladesh.

New Zealand has a strong historical record against the Netherlands, winning all four ODIs they've played. However, the Netherlands showed potential during the World Cup Qualifier and aims to be competitive. Key players to watch include Devon Conway and Vikramjit Singh. New Zealand's batting lineup is expected to remain unchanged, but the Netherlands may be cautious with Logan van Beek's hamstring injury. The Hyderabad pitch favours batting, with no rain expected. Kane Williamson's return is anticipated in the third match, according to head coach Gary Stead.

