LIVE Updates | NZ vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Kane Williamson vs Scott Edwards

New Zealand vs Netherlands (NZ vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: New Zealand Look To Dominate Netherlands

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: In the 2023 World Cup's surprising opener, New Zealand defeated England despite key injuries. With unconventional tactics, they used just three frontline bowlers, four part-timers, and no Ish Sodhi to limit England to 282/9. Without Kane Williamson, they easily chased the target in 36.2 overs. For their next match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are likely to return, while Williamson aims to come back against Bangladesh.

New Zealand has a strong historical record against the Netherlands, winning all four ODIs they've played. However, the Netherlands showed potential during the World Cup Qualifier and aims to be competitive. Key players to watch include Devon Conway and Vikramjit Singh. New Zealand's batting lineup is expected to remain unchanged, but the Netherlands may be cautious with Logan van Beek's hamstring injury. The Hyderabad pitch favours batting, with no rain expected. Kane Williamson's return is anticipated in the third match, according to head coach Gary Stead.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates for New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.

08 October 2023
23:45 PM

LIVE New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: New Zealand Squad

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

23:30 PM

LIVE New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Netherlands Squad

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht

23:17 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of New Zealand vs Netherlands in ICC ODI World Cup 2023. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

