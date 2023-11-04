New Zealand Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Bengaluru Weather Report: Rain To Affect PAK Vs NZ Clash; What If Match Is Washed Out?

Pakistan cricket team and its fans are waiting for 'Qudrat Ka Nizam' to do its thing. However, the same 'Qudrat' (nature) could turn against them in Match 35 of Cricket World Cup 2023. After finding themselves in a precarious situation post four losses on the go, Pakistan need a miracle to qualify. Former coach Saqlain Mushtaq's old quote on how 'Qudrat Ka Nizam' (force of nature or system of power) can do anything in cricket went viral again as the fans hopes that all permuations and combinations helped Men in Green make it to the semi-finals. It is working too as so far the results have gone their way.

The fact that Pakistan beat a listless Bangladesh by a massive margin in the last match helped thei Net Run Rate (NRR) as well. But with Afghanistan getting better of Netherlands on Friday night has left pushed Pakistan down to number 6 in the point table. Pakistan cannot afford to lose to New Zealand. A defeat today will send them packing home. But there's more trouble. The weather.

In the las two days, the Bengaluru weather has turned grey. It rained quite a bit on Friday, the day before the match, and rain is predicted in Bengaluru on Saturday a well.

PAK vs NZ CWC clash at Bengaluru: Check Weather report

The match is set to occur on November 4th at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the weather forecast for the day indicates a likelihood of rain affecting the game. Accuweather predicts a 68% chance of rainfall with possible thunderstorms. The temperature is anticipated to range from 20 to 28 degrees Celsius, with significant cloud cover all day.

If New Zealand wins tomorrow:



Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and England will be eliminated from the 2023 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ys3BRotFOM November 3, 2023

Nonetheless, the forecast indicates that the match may experience interruptions due to the expected rain, but it is not anticipated to be severe enough to entirely cancel the game. As the day progresses, the chances of precipitation decrease to 25%, indicating clearer conditions as the evening approaches.

What happens if PAK vs NZ World Cup match gets washed out?

In case the rain washes out the Pakistan vs New Zealand game, there is no rematch scheduled. The teams will share a point each. New Zealand can still qualify for the next round by beating Sri Lanka in their last match of the league stage and jump to 11 points, hopinh Australia and Afghanistan lose one game each. But Pakistan's chances will be all but over. With just one point from this game, they will move to 7 points. Afghanistan and Australia have 8 points. For Pakistan to qualify then, they will need to beat England by a big margin in the last match and hope Australia lose all their matches. They have 3 left. They will also pray that Afghanistan too lose all their games.