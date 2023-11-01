New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 32 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch NZ Vs SA World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

New Zealand will take on South Africa in match no. 31 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Tom Latham’s side have lost the last couple of matches in the World Cup 2023 – losing to hosts India and Australia and are now in third place on the points table with 8 points from 6 matches.

The South Africans, on the other hand, are in second place with 10 points from 6 matches after their thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan in their last match. The Proteas just need a couple of wins in their last four matches to book their berth in the semifinal stage.

New Zealand may miss the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson and pacer Lockie Ferguson for the match against South Africa in Pune. “We’ll obviously get through hopefully a bit of work today and then we'll see how they pull up from a selection point of view. But yeah, obviously, Lockie went off in the last game with a bit of achilles’ niggle, so fingers crossed he’ll be fine for tomorrow,” Latham said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Here are all the details about New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 in Pune HERE…

When is New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 will take place on Wednesday, November 1.

Where is New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

What time will New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 in India For Free?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 32 Predicted 11

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (c, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi