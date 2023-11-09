Kane Williamson Hilariously Asks Angelo Mathews About His Helmet After 'Time Out' Controversy, Video Goes Viral - Watch

As the ICC World Cup 2023 continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide, a must-win encounter between Sri Lanka and New Zealand unfolded at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 9. Kane Williamson, New Zealand's captain, won the toss and opted to bowl first, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Sri Lanka's innings got off to a blazing start with Kusal Perera scoring a quick 51 off just 28 balls. However, New Zealand's pace duo, Trent Boult and Tim Southee, quickly dismantled the Sri Lankan top order, leaving them at a precarious 70/5. It was at this juncture that the fans witnessed a light-hearted exchange between Angelo Mathews and New Zealand's skipper, Kane Williamson.

The 'Timed Out' Controversy: Mathews' Helmet Saga

Notably, Angelo Mathews had recently become the first player in international cricket to be dismissed 'timed out' during a game against Bangladesh in Delhi. The incident occurred when Mathews' helmet strap broke just as he was about to face Shakib Al Hasan. He urgently called for a new helmet, but the time ran out before he could get back to the crease. Shakib Al Hasan, instigated by an unknown Bangladeshi fielder, appealed to the on-field umpires for a timed out decision, despite Mathews' pleas.

Light-Hearted Moments Amid Intense Cricket

In the high-stakes match against New Zealand, as Angelo Mathews was making his way to the crease, Trent Boult and Kane Williamson decided to share some light-hearted moments with the Sri Lankan cricketer. The two Kiwi players playfully inquired about Mathews' helmet strap, resulting in a good-natured smile from the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

The camaraderie displayed on the pitch between these two players, despite the competitive nature of the game, underlines the spirit of sportsmanship that cricket is known for. It's moments like these that make cricket not only a fierce contest but also a sport that brings people together.