New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 41 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch NZ Vs SL World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

New Zealand will look to take a big step towards the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal with a win over struggling Sri Lanka team in match no. 41 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. After starting the tournament with four successive wins, Kane Williamson’s side has faltered badly and have lost four matches on the trot.

A win for Sri Lanka or wash out in Bengaluru will mean that both Pakistan and Afghanistan will have the chance to pip New Zealand for the final semifinal berth. India, South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the last four stage.

“I mean you naturally want to win as many as you can. We did start off well in terms of those results, but there were also some really close games and ones that we lost. I think if we look at the cricket on a whole, there has been a lot of good cricket and we’ve seen a lot of teams here playing really good cricket and coming into it we knew that anybody can beat anybody and we’ve certainly seen that,” NZ captain Kane Williamson said in pre-match press conference in Bengaluru.

“There’s been so many, every team’s won a few. And so, yeah, I mean, it’s just trying to focus on our cricket and try and put out better performances and I guess that’s sort of the beauty of this type of layout is that you do play everybody, you are challenged by everybody in different ways, so the focus is much more about your own cricket and how you look to try and handle that,” he added.

The Black Caps hold the edge in head-to-head matches between the two sides, having won 51 out of the 101 ODIs between the two sides while Sri Lanka have won 41 times, nine have ended in no-result.

Here are all the details about New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 in Bengaluru HERE…

When is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 will take place on Thursday, November 9.

Where is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 going to take place?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 start?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 in India For Free?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 Predicted 11

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi/Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka