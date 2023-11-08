LIVE Updates | NZ Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Kane Williamson Vs Kusal Mendis

New Zealand meet Sri Lanka in this must-win game for them in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru and far away from the Karnataka city, Pakistan team will also be hooked to their TV sets as they will pray for a Sri Lanka win. New Zealand beating Sri Lanka should take them to the semi-finals. They can then only be replaced in the semis by Pakistan or Afghanistan if they win their respective last matches by a huge margin.

Kane Williamson, even with an injured thumb, should lead New Zealand in this crucial tie. The Black Caps will be looking at this match as a virtual quarterfinal. Sri Lanka would be looking for a win to ensure they end up in the top 8 of the table and qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 41 of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka.