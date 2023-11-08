trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685864
LIVE Updates | NZ Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Kane Williamson Vs Kusal Mendis

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ Vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Pakistan will hope for a Sri Lanka win against New Zealand 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 08:19 PM IST|Source:
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score
LIVE Blog

New Zealand meet Sri Lanka in this must-win game for them in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru and far away from the Karnataka city, Pakistan team will also be hooked to their TV sets as they will pray for a Sri Lanka win. New Zealand beating Sri Lanka should take them to the semi-finals. They can then only be replaced in the semis by Pakistan or Afghanistan if they win their respective last matches by a huge margin. 

Kane Williamson, even with an injured thumb, should lead New Zealand in this crucial tie. The Black Caps will be looking at this match as a virtual quarterfinal. Sri Lanka would be looking for a win to ensure they end up in the top 8 of the table and qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 41 of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka.

08 November 2023
20:15 PM

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Williamson vs Mendis

Hello and welcome to our LIVE Blog for the all-important New Zealand vs Sri Lanka clash of Cricket World Cup 2023.

Huge match. NZ vs SL. New Zealand aim for a spot in semis. Sri Lanka fight for a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025. At the same time, Pakistan sitting in Kolkata hoping for a Sri Lanka win as it will ease their way to the semis. 

Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match. 

