New Zealand's ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Check Complete Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Venue, Match Timings in ICC Men's CWC 2023

In a rematch of the 2019 final, New Zealand, known as India's nemesis and two-time losing finalists, will kick off their campaign in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 against defending champions England. This highly anticipated match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, marking the opening match of the 13th edition of the 50-over World Cup.

Following their encounter with England at the grandest cricket stadium, the Black Caps will face the first team from the qualifiers on October 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Their third match is scheduled against Bangladesh at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 14, followed by a clash with Afghanistan at the same venue on October 18.

As New Zealand carefully monitors the fitness of their captain Kane Williamson, they will confront India at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on October 22. Staying in Dharamsala, they will then face the five-time winners Australia in their next match on October 28. The New Zealand-South Africa match will be held on November 1 at the MCA Stadium in Pune, and their last two matches are scheduled in Bengaluru on November 4 and 9 against Pakistan and the second team from the qualifiers, respectively.

New Zealand Cricket Team Full Schedule

Match 1: October 5, vs England, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 2: October 9, vs Qualifier 1, Hyderabad, 2 PM IST

Match 3: October 14, vs Bangladesh, Chennai, 10:30 AM IST

Match 4: October 18, vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 5: October 22, vs India, Dharamsala, 2 PM IST

Match 6: October 28, vs Australia, Dharamsala, 2 PM IST

Match 7: November 1, vs South Africa, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 8: November 4, vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 10:30 AM IST

Match 9: November 9, vs Qualifier 2, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST