New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham requests Indian fans to resell ICC World Cup final tickets

New Delhi: New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter to request all the Indian cricket fans to sell out their tickets for the final ahead of their World Cup final clash with England on June 14 at Lord's.

Taking to Twitter, Neesham wrote, "Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy."

New Zealand knocked the two-time World Cup champions India in the first semi-final match held in Manchester's Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Virat Kohli-led team had put up a great show throughout the tournament with just one loss in 9 matches. However, it couldn't stand strong in front of Kane Williamson-led team's bowling attack.

India's most bankable batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul left the field sooner than they were expected. However, Ravindra Jadeja lifted the game with his smashing 77 off 59 balls.

On the other hand, Australia had a similar fate in the second semi-final match against England. The Eoin Morgan-led team decimated Aussies and secured a place for themselves in the coveted finals.