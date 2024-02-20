trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723283
'Next King Is Here To Rule,' Fans Go Crazy As Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Announce Birth Of Second Child

Fans on social media go crazy as Virat Kohli announces birth of second child.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
'Next King Is Here To Rule,' Fans Go Crazy As Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Announce Birth Of Second Child

Team India cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took on social media to announce the birth of their second child on Tuesday (February 20). The couple announced that they welcome a baby boy in their family on February 15th and have named the child 'Akaay'. The news is viral as expected after the duo shared a statement on the internet.

In a long note, Anushka wrote, "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time. We request you to kindly respect our privacy. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka." (Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Second Child, Name Baby Boy 'Akaay')

Fans are showing love to the power couple and congratulating them online in the comment section of their posts. Checkout the crazy fan reactions below...

(More to follow)

