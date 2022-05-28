Virat Kohli starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore once again fails to get their hands on the illustrious title of IPL as they faced heartbreaking defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Friday. Riding on a brilliant bowling performance by Obey McCoy and Prasidh Krishna followed by a blistering century by Jos Buttler, RR claimed their spot in the finals after 14 years.

RCB is one of few teams in the history of IPL who are yet to win the cup. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are the only two other teams who are part of the cash-rich league since season one back in 2008 and are yet to win the title. RCB fans were all pumped up as they were hoping a change in luck with a new captain appointed in the name of Faf du Plessis. However, the South African could only take RCB to the Qualifier 2. RCB has failed to play the final third time on the trot after qualifying for the playoffs. RCB are consistent in last few years but they could not soak up the pressure of knockout games.

After the game, RCB fans expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Here are some hand-picked Tweets trolling Faf du Plessis' side.

Let's laugh at this rcb fans pic.twitter.com/xwff3y2gRo — choking ka king (@team_kricute_) May 28, 2022

Someone: My ex gave me a lot of trauma

RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/yn1zf6Qto5 — Anil (@anilalpula) May 28, 2022

Rajat Patidar is scoring runs for RCB, but the sad part is only he is scoring.. #IPL pic.twitter.com/CcdWiJZRwe — CBTF Speed News (@cbtfspeednews) May 27, 2022