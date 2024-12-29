Nitish Kumar Reddy's family met former India players Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri before the start of play on Day 4 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

When Nitish's family - his father, mother, sister and uncle - met Gavaskar and Shastri, the emotions were heart-warming and raw.

After talking to each other for a few seconds, Nitish's father Mutyala, who battled a sea of emotions on Saturday as his son produced a doughty hundred, touched Sunil Gavaskar's feet, leaving the legend overwhelmed. The 75-year-old Gavaskar gave his blessings to Reddy's parents as well as his sister.

Following the emotional meeting, Gavaskar told Mutyala, father of Nitish, that his sacrifices have helped India unearth "a gem in cricket."

Notably, the 21-year-old Reddy's historic maiden Test century has kept India alive in the Boxing Day Test.

"You know about the big sacrifices he made (in Nitish’s journey) and because of you I have tears in my eyes. India has found a gem in cricket because of you," said Gavaskar in a voice subdued by emotions.

Earlier, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri too had said that he had tears in eyes watching Reddy's gritty knock.

"More importantly, the way he batted, showcasing his talent and discipline, which is why you and Irfan were speaking (while commentating)," Shastri told Star Sports.

"I was tongue-tied and I had tears in my eyes. I don’t get tears (of joy) in my eyes that easily. I enjoyed watching (Reddy’s innings) yesterday," he added.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently locked at 1-1. Both teams are also in the race for spots in the World Test Championship Final at Lord's in June 2025.

Australia sit in second (58.89% of possible points) and India in third (55.88% of possible points), with table-toppers South Africa (63.33%) currently taking on Pakistan in Centurion.