‘No Consistency Off The Field’: Kevin Pietersen Slams Pakistan Cricket Team

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen talked about the ongoing plight of Pakistan cricket and feels that players are talented, but it is the system that is "flawed." Pakistan's recent historic loss against England in the opening Test in Multan has become a hot topic of debate among former cricketers and fans all over the globe.

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has seen the progress of one of the Asian giants closely. He gave his take on their recent performances and the reason behind Pakistan's downfall.

"Just a few thoughts as a follower of Pakistan cricket! 1. The players are very very skilled and are the right one's. 2. The inconsistency around selection, environment and administration plays a role in team morale, give the players structure and they will perform!" he wrote on X.

Pietersen responded to Arthur's comments and gave his take on the predicament that Pakistan find itself in. The former England captain featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 2015 to 2018.

Pietersen shared the experience that he gained from spending time with the players and claimed that they don't train properly and consistency doesn't exist off the field, which has played its part in Pakistan's downfall.

"From my time playing the PSL, the players don't train properly, and there's way too much emotion involved in the win or loss. No consistency off the field, so how do you expect it on the field? And I agree, the talent is UNREAL," Pietersen wrote on X.

"When I was with Quetta, the players trained too much, instead of training specifics. It's good to look like you're putting in long hours, but actually, you're just tiring your body out. Bowlers would bowl every day for hours - madness," he added. One of the constant themes that has been prevalent in Pakistan's slump has been credited to the system that players come from.

Former Pakistan cricketers Basit Ali, Kamran Akmal and currently out-of-favour Ahmed Shehzad have voiced their opinions about domestic players struggling to break into the squad due to the ongoing "friendship" culture within the team. Pietersen feels that poor training methods and politics need to be taken away from the spot to improve Pakistan's condition.

"Not going to happen when the system is flawed. System is deep rooted in poor training methods and high emotions that need improving. If they're not changed, PAK won't improve. Politics always destroys sport! ALWAYS!" Pietersen remarked.