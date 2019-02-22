No decision yet on India's match against Pakistan in World Cup: CoA chief Vinod Rai

Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai on Friday stated that no decision has been taken yet regarding the match between India and Pakistan in the forthcoming World Cup, with the final decision on the same expected to be taken after consultations with the government.

"16th June (India vs Pakistan match in World Cup) is very far away. We will take a call on that much later and in consultations with the government," ANI quoted Rai as saying.

CoA member Vinod Rai: — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

Not only this, Rai also said that the CoA would be writing to the ICC expressing their concerns over the recent terror attack that took place, as well the need to pay proper attention to the security of the players and officials.

CoA member Vinod Rai: — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

"We'll write to ICC expressing our concerns about attacks that took place & that security of players, officials & everybody else must be taken care of. We're telling cricketing community that in future we must sever ties with nations from where terror emanates," he added.

The ICC World Cup 2019 is set to kick from May 30 with the first clash between England and South Africa at 'The Oval'.