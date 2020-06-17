No one more selfless, brave than soldier: Virat Kohli pays homage to soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday (June 17) paid rich tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers, who were martyred during violent clashes with the Chinese forces in Ladakh`s Galwan Valley on Monday night.

Kohli extended condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and said, "Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time."

Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2020

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted, "We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind."

We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 16, 2020

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! #GalwanValley."

The violent clashed erupted after Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh. Army sources said that the clashes could have been avoided if the Chinese side has stuck to the agreement reached between the senior officers of the two countries.

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops during a face-off in the Galwan Valley. In a statement, the army said that almost the same number of Chinese troops have been killed during the clashes in the Galwan Valley.

The statement said, "Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."