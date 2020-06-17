हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

No one more selfless, brave than soldier: Virat Kohli pays homage to soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday (June 17) paid rich tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers, who were martyred during violent clashes with the Chinese forces in Ladakh`s Galwan Valley on Monday night.

No one more selfless, brave than soldier: Virat Kohli pays homage to soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday (June 17) paid rich tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers, who were martyred during violent clashes with the Chinese forces in Ladakh`s Galwan Valley on Monday night.

Kohli extended condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and said, "Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time."

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted, "We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind."

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! #GalwanValley."

The violent clashed erupted after Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh. Army sources said that the clashes could have been avoided if the Chinese side has stuck to the agreement reached between the senior officers of the two countries. 

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops during a face-off in the Galwan Valley. In a statement, the army said that almost the same number of Chinese troops have been killed during the clashes in the Galwan Valley.

The statement said, "Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

Tags:
Virat KohliGalwan Valley KohliKohli India China clashKohli Ladakh clashes
Next
Story

Jonny Bairstow keen to reclaim test wicketkeeping spot for England
  • 3,54,065Confirmed
  • 11,903Deaths

Full coverage

  • 80,63,488Confirmed
  • 4,37,532Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M31S

Video: 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley