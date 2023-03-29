topStoriesenglish2589128
NewsCricket
CRICKET NEWS

Noida To Soon Get World-Class Cricket Stadium Near Greater Noida Expressway

The Noida cricket stadium will be developed by Lotus Greens Constructions in Sector 150. The real-estate developer has received the acceptance of the proposal by UPCA. 

Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 05:54 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Noida To Soon Get World-Class Cricket Stadium Near Greater Noida Expressway

The apex council of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has approved a proposal for the development of an international-level cricket stadium in Noida with a capacity to host 35,000 spectators, officials said on Tuesday. The stadium is proposed to be developed in Sector 150 by Lotus Greens Constructions in its upcoming Sports City near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The UPCA informed the real-estate developer of the acceptance of the proposal vide a letter dated March 25.

"Along with the letter, a list of basic requirements and facilities has been shared with the developer which are mandatory for any stadium to be recommended by the UPCA for national or international events," UPCA chief executive officer Ankit Chatterjee told PTI over phone. He said UP has two functional stadiums - one each in Kanpur and Lucknow -  that can host international level cricket matches while another two - one in Varanasi and one in Ghaziabad - are in the pipeline.

"If this one in Noida is developed as per specifications and guidelines of ICC and BCCI, it will be the fifth international level cricket stadium in the state," Chatterjee said. A spokesperson of Lotus Greens Sports City confirmed that they have received approval from the UPCA to develop the stadium in Sector 150.

"We have submitted a revised layout plan with the local authority and once that is approved, the project will kick off and be completed within three years," the spokesperson said.

He added that for the sports integrated township, Lotus Group has roped in various noted industry players like Tata, Godrej, Birla, Hero group, Prestige, Eldeco etc to develop state-of-art sports facilities like a 9-hole golf course on a 38-acre land, tennis court etc.

"We are in the process of selecting the player to develop the international cricket stadium also," the official said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas