Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Dream11 Prediction And Live Streaming: When and where to watch NW vs MSA T10 match online and on TV?

The last few games are remaining in the Abu Dhabi T10 League competition. There are three matches scheduled to take place today. The second match today is between Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army. NW have no chance of qualufying for the next stage as they have just 4 points from 6 matches and even if they win today, they won't be able to go through to the eliminators. On the other hand, MSA have already booked a place in the Eliminators. Their next aim will be to win the match today and jump to the top 2 spot to give them a better chance at a spot in the final.

Remember, the top 2 teams meet with each other in Qualifier 1 on December 3 and the lose will then play an eliminator, getting one more shot for a berth in the final.

MSA will pin their hopes on the likes of Moeen Ali, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer and Anrich Nortje for a good result in this match. On the other hand, Warriors will be looking to ensure Samp Army does not achieve what they have set out to do. Rovman Powell, Wayne Parnell, Isuru Udana will be the key players for them.

Ahead of the match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army, here is all you need to know:

When will the T10 match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army be played?

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will be played on December 2.

Where will the T10 match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army be played?

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the T10 match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army begin?

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will begin at 07:45 pm IST on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army?

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the T10 match between the Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army live streaming?

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Miller

Vice-captain: Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis, Johnson Charles

Batters: Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, David Miller, Rovman Powell

Allrounders: Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza

Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Junaid Siddique, Kennar Lewis (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Reece Topley, Usman Khan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Irfan, Isuru Udana, Wayne Parnell, Adam Lyth

Morrisville Samp Army: George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Karim Janat