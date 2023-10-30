In the thrilling yet turbulent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan's national cricket team has faced more than its fair share of challenges. Amidst a series of disappointments and shocking losses, one of the most unexpected twists has been the resignation of the former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, from his post as the chief selector. While Pakistan's performance in the tournament has left much to be desired, the reasons behind Inzamam's resignation go beyond the team's on-field results.

Inzamam Ul Haq has resigned as PCB Chief Selector. pic.twitter.com/c2lqfEMumF October 30, 2023

Inzamam's Abrupt Resignation

On an ordinary Monday, Inzamam-ul-Haq took an extraordinary step by tendering his resignation as the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. This abrupt departure from a prominent role during the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. Inzamam attributed his resignation to allegations of a "clash of interest." These allegations had circulated, suggesting that he had engaged in discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which led him to take this dramatic decision.

Conflict of Interest and Financial Ramifications

Inzamam's exit is not merely a personal choice; it carries significant financial implications for the PCB. Reports from Pakistan indicate that the board may need to compensate Inzamam with a substantial sum, amounting to approximately PKR 15 million. This equates to a monthly salary of 2.5 million rupees, to be disbursed over six months.

The situation becomes even more intricate due to Inzamam's association with "Yazo International Limited," a company owned by the well-known cricketers' agent, Talha Rehmani. This connection has sparked concerns, as Rehmani represents some of Pakistan's leading cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. To add to the complexity, Rizwan himself holds a co-ownership stake in the same firm, heightening suspicions of potential conflicts of interest.

Mediating the Central Contract Dispute

In the lead-up to the World Cup, the PCB had encountered significant discord with the players concerning the central contract. The players, some of whom were represented by Inzamam's agent, contemplated boycotting commercial activities during the tournament. Their primary demand was a share of the revenue the PCB received from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Inzamam played a pivotal role in mediating this contract dispute, pledging to resolve the matter within 48 hours. His intervention led to a successful resolution of the standoff, with all of the players' demands being met.

Inzamam's Departure and Its Shadows

Inzamam-ul-Haq's involvement in the central contract controversy, coupled with his potential conflicts of interest, has cast a cloud over his previous role as the chief selector. His sudden resignation during a crucial international tournament comes as a significant blow to Pakistan cricket.

Amidst criticism and questions surrounding his actions, Inzamam expressed his willingness to cooperate with the PCB's inquiry, emphasizing that he had no connection with the player agent company in question. As the committee proceeds with its investigation, Inzamam remains optimistic about his future role in Pakistani cricket, highlighting his unwavering commitment to serving the nation. The days ahead will provide clarity on this matter as the cricketing world eagerly awaits developments.