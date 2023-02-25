Not Harmanpreet Or Mandhana, But THIS Indian Cricketer Shortlisted For Women's T20 WC 2023's Player Of The Tournament Awards

Richa Ghosh, the Indian all-rounder, has been shortlisted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as one of the nine players to decide the Player of the Tournament for the Women's T20 World Cup. Ghosh had scored 136 runs at an average of 68 in the tournament, playing an important role as a finisher. She was only dismissed twice from five innings at the tournament and had scored at a strike rate greater than 130, showcasing her attacking prowess.

Richa Ghosh In T20I WC 2023:-

~ 31* (20) Against Pakistan.

~ 44* (32) Against WI.

~47* (34) Against England.



Richa Ghosh Alone Warrior In This World Cup For India .

The other eight players shortlisted for the award include three players from Australia, two from England and South Africa each, and one from West Indies. The Australian players are Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, and Ash Gardner, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone are the two English players to make the shortlist. The two Proteas players to be nominated for the award are Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, while West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews completes the list.

Cricket fans from around the world now have the opportunity to vote and decide the winner of the award. The Women's T20 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, with South Africa taking on defending champions Australia. The Player of the Tournament will be revealed after the final on Sunday.