Now and Then: Deepak Chahar rekindles memory with THIS old picture with Rohit Sharma — SEE PIC

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar posted a beautiful photograph from yersteryears that has him and his T20I skipper Rohit Sharma in it.

The picture is almost 15 years old, as told by Deepak in the caption and it is revealing the bond that the two share.

Deepak wrote in the caption: "Picture at the same ground after almost 15 years . Me and Rohit Bhiaya we both didn’t have beard Bearded man that time."

Deepak Chahar made the cut into India playing XI after being ignored for the T20 World Cup in UAE where India saw an early exit, getting knocked out in only the first round of the tournament.

Picture at the same ground after almost 15 years . Me and Rohit Bhiaya we both didn't have beard ____ that time _ @rohitsharma45 #moment #bleedblue pic.twitter.com/KAuFFQPecI — Deepak chahar __ (@deepak_chahar9) November 18, 2021

Chahar also played a key role in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning their fourth IPL title earlier.

Not to forget, the pacer was in news recently for proposing to his girlfriend after the end of an IPL match. He went to the stands where his girlfriend was sitting and surprised her by sitting on his kneed and presenting a ring to her.

Deepak did not have a great a great game against New Zealand in the first T20I, leaking 42 runs in his four overs while picking up a solitary wicket. But not many can forget his long stare to Martin Guptill after he grabbed his wicket. A ball earlier, Guptill hit him for a six and gave a long, hard look. Deepak returned the favours quickly with a wicket.