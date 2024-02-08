'Now You Know How We Felt After 2023 World Cup Final', Indian Fans React As Pakistan Defeated By Australia In ICC U-19 World Cup Semifinal

In a thrilling encounter at the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, Australia clinched a nail-biting one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the semifinal, setting up an epic showdown with India in the final. As the match unfolded, Indian cricket enthusiasts couldn't help but draw parallels to the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup Final, where India faced a similar fate against their arch-rivals. Australia's journey to the final was fraught with tension as they chased down a challenging target of 180 runs set by Pakistan. Led by stellar performances from Harry Dixon, who scored a crucial half-century, and Oliver Peake, the Australian team showcased remarkable resilience in the face of Pakistan's formidable bowling attack.

Parosiyo ab samajh aaya dard kitna hota hai???

Bohot troll kiya tha 19th November ko, ab kya bolonge?? #PAKvsAUS



Btw well fought Pakistan U19 team specially ali raza he will have a bright future, hard luck _ pic.twitter.com/7iR069rrGs — Shoaib_ (@Hey_Shoaib76) February 8, 2024

Appreciation Tweet for the Boys in Green _ #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/SqB5EzHwc0 — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) February 8, 2024

Ohhh Aliiii you are unreal _

What a spell to bring Pakistan back in the game from no where ____#PAKvsAUS #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Htjk4wR24J — Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Under-39 team lost in SF _



Chin up uncles u played like champions #PAKvsAUS #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eFfq6CEKMC — Riya Sharma (@RiyaSharma9724) February 8, 2024

Pakistan's Grit and Disappointment

Despite a valiant effort from Pakistan's bowlers, including standout performances from Ali Raza and Arafat Minhas, their total of 179 runs proved insufficient to secure victory. Pakistan's early batting collapse set the stage for a tense battle, ultimately resulting in their heartbreaking defeat by a solitary wicket.

Echoes of Senior Team Rivalry

The impending final between Australia and India promises to reignite the fierce rivalry witnessed in senior-level cricket. As both teams prepare to vie for the coveted U19 World Cup title, the stage is set for a captivating clash of talent and determination.

Anticipation Builds for Final Showdown

With the final match scheduled just days away, anticipation mounts among cricket enthusiasts worldwide. As India and Australia gear up to face off on South African soil, all eyes will be on the next generation of cricketing stars as they vie for glory on the global stage.