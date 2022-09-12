NewsCricket
ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES 2022

NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST, September 12

New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ-L vs SA-L, New Zealand Legends Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST, September 12

After facing defeat in the first match of the Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends led by captain Jonty Rhodes will look to bounce back against Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends. Rhodes was the highest run-getter from his side, scoring 38 off 27 balls in the last game. Yesterday, the Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends matchup was also a very interesting contest and fans can expect the same when these two sides clash on Monday (September 12).

Match Details

New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends

Date & Time: Sunday, September 12 at 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Live Streaming: Voot

New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: Morne van Vyk

Batsmen: Ross Taylor (C), Neil Broom, Jonty Rhodes

All-Rounders: Johan van der Wath, Scott Styris, Anton Devcich

Bowlers: Johan Botha, Makhaya Ntini, Shane Bond, Eddie Leie

NZ-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor(C), Jason Spice, NT Broom, CD McMillan, JDP Oram, Scott Styris, AP Devcich, GJ Hopkins, Shane Bond, BP Martin, Hamish Bennett

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes(C), AN Petersen, AG Puttick, H Davids, JA Rudolph, M Ntini, MN van Wyk, E Leie, GJP Kruger, Johan Botha, JJ van der Wath

Live Tv

Road Safety World Series 2022New Zealand Legends vs South Africa LegendsNZ-L vs SA-LNZ-L vs SA-L Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsRoss TaylorShane Bond

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022