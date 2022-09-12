NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST, September 12

After facing defeat in the first match of the Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends led by captain Jonty Rhodes will look to bounce back against Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends. Rhodes was the highest run-getter from his side, scoring 38 off 27 balls in the last game. Yesterday, the Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends matchup was also a very interesting contest and fans can expect the same when these two sides clash on Monday (September 12).

Match Details

New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends

Date & Time: Sunday, September 12 at 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Live Streaming: Voot

New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: Morne van Vyk

Batsmen: Ross Taylor (C), Neil Broom, Jonty Rhodes

All-Rounders: Johan van der Wath, Scott Styris, Anton Devcich

Bowlers: Johan Botha, Makhaya Ntini, Shane Bond, Eddie Leie

NZ-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor(C), Jason Spice, NT Broom, CD McMillan, JDP Oram, Scott Styris, AP Devcich, GJ Hopkins, Shane Bond, BP Martin, Hamish Bennett

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes(C), AN Petersen, AG Puttick, H Davids, JA Rudolph, M Ntini, MN van Wyk, E Leie, GJP Kruger, Johan Botha, JJ van der Wath