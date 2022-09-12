NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST, September 12
After facing defeat in the first match of the Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends led by captain Jonty Rhodes will look to bounce back against Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends. Rhodes was the highest run-getter from his side, scoring 38 off 27 balls in the last game. Yesterday, the Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends matchup was also a very interesting contest and fans can expect the same when these two sides clash on Monday (September 12).
Match Details
New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends
Date & Time: Sunday, September 12 at 7:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Green Park, Kanpur
Live Streaming: Voot
New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) Dream11 Fantasy Team
Wicketkeeper: Morne van Vyk
Batsmen: Ross Taylor (C), Neil Broom, Jonty Rhodes
All-Rounders: Johan van der Wath, Scott Styris, Anton Devcich
Bowlers: Johan Botha, Makhaya Ntini, Shane Bond, Eddie Leie
NZ-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs
New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor(C), Jason Spice, NT Broom, CD McMillan, JDP Oram, Scott Styris, AP Devcich, GJ Hopkins, Shane Bond, BP Martin, Hamish Bennett
South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes(C), AN Petersen, AG Puttick, H Davids, JA Rudolph, M Ntini, MN van Wyk, E Leie, GJP Kruger, Johan Botha, JJ van der Wath
