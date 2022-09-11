NewsCricket
AUSTRALIA LEGENDS 2022

Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Cricket match LIVE score and updates, Road Safety World Series 2022: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first

Follow LIVE score and updates of the Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match no.4 here

Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Australia Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends in what will be the opener for both the legendary sides of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Sunday (September 11). Shane Watson will lead the former Aussies players whereas Tillakratne Dilshan will be the captain of the Sri Lankan side having players like Sanath Jayasuria, Upul Tharanga and more.

Every member from the both the sides need no introduction courtesy their iconic performances in the past and fans will once again have the opportunity to see the legends in action once more.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Legends Squad

Australia Legends: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Alex Doolan, Brad Haddin(w), Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Ben Dunk, Nathan Reardon, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Stuart Clark

Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Thisara Perera, Chaturanga de Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Mahela Udawatte, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Jeevan Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne

11 September 2022
19:31 PM

Australia Legends Playing XI

Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk(w), Brad Hodge, Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Chadd Sayers

19:31 PM

Sri Lanka Legends Playing XI

Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Chaminda Vaas, Dilshan Munaweera

19:14 PM

Playing XI

19:10 PM

SL-L vs AUS-L: Toss update!

Sri Lanka Legends win the toss and opt to bat against Australia Legends.

 

18:41 PM

Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends 2022 Live Streaming Details, Live Telecast Channel In India: When And Where To Watch AUS L vs SL L Match online, cricket schedule, TV timing, channel in India? Road Safety World Series 2022 Match 4

