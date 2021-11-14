हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh guide Australia to maiden title

Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch their maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in Dubai on Sunday (14 November). David Warner, Mitchell Marsh turned out to be heroes for Australia, striking fifties in the summit clash to guide their team home.

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh guide Australia to maiden title
David Warner. (Source: Twitter)

Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch their maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in Dubai on Sunday (14 November). David Warner, Mitchell Marsh turned out to be heroes for Australia, striking fifties in the summit clash to guide their team home.

Earlier, thanks to a superb 85 by their captain Kane Williamson, New Zealand posted 172/4 in their 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he picked up three wickets for just 16 runs. 

Chasing the target, Australia lost their captain Aaron Finch early but Warner and Marsh ensured there were no hiccups in the chase. They shone bright for their team, smashing fifties to take Aussies past the winning target with eight wickets and seven balls in hand.

Marsh, who was promoted to No 3 in this World Cup, will forever remember this 50-ball 77 that took his side to their maiden World Cup title. 

