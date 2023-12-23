trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702136
Bangladesh Secure Series Victory With Convincing Win Over New Zealand In 3rd ODI

Tanzim Hasan Sakib's stellar performance with the ball earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, while the top run-scorer of the series, Will Young, was rightfully named the 'Player of the Series' for his impressive tally of 220 runs from three innings.

In a thrilling encounter at McLean Park in Napier, Bangladesh emerged victorious in the third ODI against New Zealand, securing a convincing nine-wicket win. Despite this win, the Kiwis clinched the series 2-1 against Bangladesh. Let's dive into the key moments that shaped this intense battle on Saturday. Bangladesh's decision to bowl first after winning the toss turned out to be a masterstroke. The Bengal Tigers showcased a stellar bowling performance, restricting New Zealand to a mere 98/10 by the 32nd over. Kiwi opener Will Young and skipper Tom Latham were the lone warriors, contributing 26 (43) and 21 (34) runs, respectively. However, their efforts couldn't salvage the innings, with the rest of the batting lineup failing to make a substantial impact.

Bangladesh Bowlers Shine

The visitors dominated the game right from the onset, with three bowlers making significant contributions. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, and Soumya Sarkar all claimed three-wicket hauls, dismantling the Kiwi batting order. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, in particular, was exceptional, giving away only 14 runs in his seven-over spell and earning the well-deserved 'Player of the Match' title.

Najmul Hossain Shanto Leads the Chase

In pursuit of 99 runs, Bangladesh faced an early setback as Soumya Sarkar, last match's top performer, retired hurt. However, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped up, playing a captain's knock with 51 runs from 42 balls. Supported by Anamul Haque's crucial contribution of 37 runs from 33 balls, Bangladesh sealed the victory by the start of the 16th over.

Individual Accolades

Tanzim Hasan Sakib's stellar performance with the ball earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, while the top run-scorer of the series, Will Young, was rightfully named the 'Player of the Series' for his impressive tally of 220 runs from three innings.

Brief Score Summary

New Zealand: Will Young 26 (43), Tom Latham 21 (34), Josh Clarkson 16 (23); Tanzim Hasan Shakib (3/14), Soumya Sarkar (3/18), Shoriful Islam (3/22)

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto 51* (42), Anamul Haque 37 (33), Soumya Sarkar 4 (16); Will O'Rourke (1/33), Adithya Ashok (0/2), Adam Milne (0/18)

