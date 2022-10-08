NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ vs BAN 3rd T20 match in Hagley Oval, 11:30 AM IST, October 9
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ vs BAN, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will take on Nurul Hasan's Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I of the tri-nation series that on October 9 (Sunday) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both teams started off their campaign in the tournament with losses to Pakistan. Bangladesh lost the first T20I on Friday while hosts lost to Babar Azam's side by 6 wickets on Saturday. Williamson was critical of his side's poor show, saying that they were not good enough on the day.
"Hopefully a few learnings going into tomorrow night. The guys are feeling good, we know there will be a tough match tomorrow, a bit of homework to do, but looking forward to it," said Williamson.
Match Details
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has said he expects a tough game against Pakistan and Bangladesh as the three squads are set to lock horns in the tri-nation series later this week.
England in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore, Men in Green departed to New Zealand. #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/pkGBDprWyo — Startup Pakistan (@PakStartup) October 4, 2022
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app
NZ vs BAN 3rd T20 match Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips, Liton Das
Batters: Afif Hossain, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson
All-rounders: James Neesham, Chapman, Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Nasum Ahmed
Captain: Devon Conway
Vice-captain: Liton Das
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Predicted 11
New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Chapman, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Sodhi, Tim Southee, Tickner
Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, M Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan(C), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud
Live Tv
More Stories