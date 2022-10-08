NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ vs BAN 3rd T20 match in Hagley Oval, 11:30 AM IST, October 9

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will take on Nurul Hasan's Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I of the tri-nation series that on October 9 (Sunday) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both teams started off their campaign in the tournament with losses to Pakistan. Bangladesh lost the first T20I on Friday while hosts lost to Babar Azam's side by 6 wickets on Saturday. Williamson was critical of his side's poor show, saying that they were not good enough on the day.

"Hopefully a few learnings going into tomorrow night. The guys are feeling good, we know there will be a tough match tomorrow, a bit of homework to do, but looking forward to it," said Williamson.

Match Details

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app

NZ vs BAN 3rd T20 match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips, Liton Das

Batters: Afif Hossain, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: James Neesham, Chapman, Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Nasum Ahmed

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Liton Das

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Predicted 11

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Chapman, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Sodhi, Tim Southee, Tickner

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, M Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan(C), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud