NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ vs BAN 5th T20I match in Hagley Oval, 730 AM IST, October 12
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Bangladesh 5th T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ vs BAN, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Bangladesh will look to bounce back in style when they take on New Zealand in the 5th match of the T20I series. They have not had a great outing in the series so far, losing both the first two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side has failed to perform in both the departments so far. Their preparation looks undercooked and these few matches are their last chances to fix their current issues. On the other hand, after starting off the series with a loss in hands of Pakistan, New Zealand bounced back in style with wins over Bangladesh and then Pakistan. Both the victories were dominant wins and that will give some confidence to New Zealand going into the World Cup. They too have some issues like other teams. One being the form of their captain Kane Williamson. His strike rate is another issue and some runs under the belt is the need of the hour for this which has a habit of making it to semi-finals of the World Cup easily. It will be an exciting match to see between New Zealand anf Bangladesh.
Match Details
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.#BCB | #Cricket | #NZTriSeries | #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/LhNr3l0M5i— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 9, 2022
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app
NZ vs BAN 5th T20I match Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips, Liton Das
Batters: Afif Hossain, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson
All-rounders: James Neesham, Chapman, Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Nasum Ahmed
Captain: Devon Conway
Vice-captain: Liton Das
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 5th T20I Predicted 11
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Live Tv
More Stories