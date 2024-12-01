NZ vs ENG: Carse’s 10-Wicket Haul, Bethell’s Dream Debut Propel England To Victory Over New Zealand

ENG vs NZ: England secured a commanding eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Hagley Oval, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Brydon Carse starred with a sensational 10-wicket haul, while debutant Jacob Bethell impressed with a rapid half-century to seal the win.

Carse's Match Winning Performance

The fourth day began with New Zealand precariously placed at 155-6, holding a slender four-run lead. Carse struck early, removing Nathan Smith and Matt Henry in the same over to claim his maiden Test five-wicket haul. He capped off a brilliant match by dismissing Daryl Mitchell, whose resilient 84 provided some resistance. Carse’s remarkable figures of 6-42 in the second innings, combined with 4-64 in the first, highlighted his growing stature as a match-winner.

Despite a brief cameo from Tim Southee, who smashed two sixes in a brisk 12, New Zealand were bowled out for 254 before lunch, leaving England a target of 104.

England’s chase began shakily with Zak Crawley dismissed for one and Ben Duckett adding 27. However, 19-year-old Bethell stole the show with a scintillating 37-ball fifty on debut, showcasing his composure and aggressive intent. Joe Root, playing his 150th Test, contributed an assured 23 as Bethell hit the winning runs before tea.

The win also underscored Harry Brook’s importance, with his stellar 171 in the first innings laying the groundwork for England’s dominance. England captain Ben Stokes provided a brief scare, pulling up while bowling, and his fitness remains a concern heading into the second Test.

With the series shifting to Wellington on Friday, New Zealand will aim to bounce back, while England will look to build on their momentum. Carse’s all-round brilliance and Bethell’s dream debut offer England significant depth as they eye a series victory. The final Test is set to take place in Hamilton.