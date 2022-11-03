topStoriesenglish
NZ vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Adelaide, 930 AM IST, November 4

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Zealand will take on Ireland in Match no. 37 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (November 4) in Adelaide. Kane Williamson-led side are currently leaders of the Group 1 points table with two wins in their four matches played so far. The Kiwi team has five points so far and they will seal the semi-final spot with win over Ireland. In their previous fixture, New Zealand lost to England by 20 runs and they will look to bounce back from that defeat in this fixture against Ireland. Ireland on the other hand will play for pride in what will be their last match of this edition of the T20 World Cup. In their previous fixture Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs. The conditions at Adelaide are beneficial for batters a total around 160 runs will be considered a good one. However, if the bowlers keep their line and length strong, it could get difficult for the batters. (Iftikhar Ahmed to David Miller, Top 5 batters who hit BIGGEST sixes in T20 World Cup 2022 - IN PICS)

Match Details

New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 37

Venue: Adelaide Oval

Date & Time: November 4 at 9:30 AM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Devon Conway

Batters: Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips, Andy Balbirnie, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, James Neesham

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Josh Little, Tim Southee

NZ vs IRE Probable XIs

New Zealand: Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Mark Adair

