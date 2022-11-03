NZ vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Adelaide, 930 AM IST, November 4
New Zealand vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ vs IRE, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
New Zealand will take on Ireland in Match no. 37 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (November 4) in Adelaide. Kane Williamson-led side are currently leaders of the Group 1 points table with two wins in their four matches played so far. The Kiwi team has five points so far and they will seal the semi-final spot with win over Ireland. In their previous fixture, New Zealand lost to England by 20 runs and they will look to bounce back from that defeat in this fixture against Ireland. Ireland on the other hand will play for pride in what will be their last match of this edition of the T20 World Cup. In their previous fixture Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs. The conditions at Adelaide are beneficial for batters a total around 160 runs will be considered a good one. However, if the bowlers keep their line and length strong, it could get difficult for the batters. (Iftikhar Ahmed to David Miller, Top 5 batters who hit BIGGEST sixes in T20 World Cup 2022 - IN PICS)
Match Details
New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 37
Venue: Adelaide Oval
Date & Time: November 4 at 9:30 AM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
NZ vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Devon Conway
Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie
Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Devon Conway
Batters: Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips, Andy Balbirnie, Kane Williamson
All-rounders: Curtis Campher, James Neesham
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Josh Little, Tim Southee
NZ vs IRE Probable XIs
New Zealand: Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi
Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Mark Adair
