Virat Kohli's 'FAKE fielding' controversy: Bangladesh cricket board to take ACTION, check details HERE - T20 World Cup 2022

The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between India and Bangladesh was full of interesting events. Whether it was Litton Das's fiery fifty, KL Rahul's magical throw to run out Das or Virat Kohli's 'fake fielding' throw. The rain-interrupted contest between India and Bangladesh was a thriller which went right down to wire. However, after the match in which India made a brilliant comeback to secure a victory by five runs in Adelaide, fingers were raised for a few issues from fans over the decision of the umpires.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was also seen talking to the umpires for the ground condition and he later revealed that he was talking to the umpires on the same topic only. However, following the match, another incident of Virat Kohli's fake fielding attempt was raised when wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan pointed it out. The video came out and went viral on social media with many Bangladesh fans demanding a five-run penalty. (Virat Kohli accused of CHEATING through ‘fake fielding’ by Bangladesh, here’s WHY)

"We have spoken about it. You have seen it in the TV and everything happened in front of you. There was one regarding fake throw and we have notified the umpires about the fake throw but he said he did not notice it and that is the reason he did not take the review. Shakib discussed a lot about it with Erasmus and even spoke with him after game," Jalal said.

"Secondly, Shakib had spoken about the wet field and he asked that he can take some more time and let the field get dried and start the game after the field is dried. But... the umpires' decision is final and that is reason there was no place for argument. There was only one decision whether you will play or not play.

"We have it in our head so that we can raise the issue in the proper forum," Jalal concluded.

Kohli was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his brilliant 64 not out off 44 balls – his third fifty of the tournament – but it was his act on the field which is drawing plenty of attention on social media. According to Cricket’s Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, it is prohibited to ‘deliberately distract, deceive, or obstruct the batter’, and if an incident is deemed to be a breach, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as dead ball, and award the batting side five runs.