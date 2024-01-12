NZ Vs PAK 1st T20I: Finn Allen Hits Shaheen Afridi For 24 Runs In An Over As Pacer Records Most Expensive Over In T20Is

Shaheen Shah Afridi was taken to the cleaners by New Zealand opening batter Finn Allen. On his captaincy debut, Shaheen faced the heat from Allen as he got hit for 24 runs in an over. It was the third over of the innings and Shaheen was much more confident after taking a wicket in the first over but Allen had a surprise for him.

Allen got the attempted yorker right under his bat an he used the half volley to smash it over mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. The next ball was a low full toss on off side and Allen waited for it to drive it to left of mid off region. Shaheen was under pressure now and he bowled one full at the shoes which was tickled through short fine for another boundary.

The fourth ball was a wayward outswinger and Allen powered it to left of mid off again. Shaheen was looking for a hiding but he still had two ball left. The nightmarish over continued as Shaheen bowled another undercooked yorker and Allen tonked it straight down the ground for a huge six. Thankfully for him, Shaheen ended the over with a dot but 24 runs had already been leaked in the over.

Watch some of Finn Allen's shots off Shaheen Afridi below:

The first six of the night off the bat of Finn Allen

Not to forget, Allen did depart as pacer Abbas Afridi picked up his maiden T20I wicket but Kane Williamson got two lives, getting dropped at the start of the innings by former captain Babar Azam and then in the middle phase of the innings by Iftikhar Ahmed off the bowling of leg-spinner Usama Mir.

Mohammad Rizwan was seen struggling to reach the ball inside the 30 yards. Rizwan is a wicketkeeper but he was playing as fielding during the 1st T20I vs New Zealand as Azam Khan was given the chance to shine as the gloveman. Ground fielding is not something that Rizwan is used to but it is also true that Pakistan have a long way to go as far becoming the best fielding side in the world is concerned.