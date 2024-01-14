New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell did something which is quite rare in the cricket field. Batting in te 2nd T20I vs Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton, Mitchell smashed the ball for a six straight down the ground. Now, you must be wondering what's rare in this? A batter is supposed to smash sixes, especially in this format of the game and Mitchell is more than capable to do so. But if you did not see the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand, let us tell you that this six from Mitchell landed directly on the camera placed in front of the sight screen.

In the tenth over of the first innings when New Zealand batted, Abbas Afridi bowled fuller to Mitchell who hit it straight down the ground and the ball crashed into the camera. The cameraperson had a hilarious reaction to it. He dropped the microphone and started to walk back as if to show his anger to the watchers. But he soon burst out laughing and returned to the spot.

Watch how Mitchell six crashed into the camera:

Daryl Mitchell broke the camera with his mandatory straight six and the Cameraman is clearly not happy with it _ pic.twitter.com/021r9COizd — Yash (@CSKYash_) January 14, 2024

Earlier, Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl first. New Zealand got off to a flier before losing the way in the middle overs. The Kiwis eventually ended up with 194 for 8 in 20 overs.

But Allen's innings was exceptional as he hit 74 off just 41 balls. His innings included 7 fours and 5 sixes respectively. But the next best individual effort was 26 off 15 balls by skipper Kane Williamson, which pretty much summed up New Zealand's batting. Williamson got injured as he pulled his hamstring and returned to the dressing room and that was a turning point in the innings as others who followed could not convert starts into big scores.

Pakistan bowlers were expensive at the start but they pulled things back really well. Both Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi were very expensive at the start but they ended up picking 5 wickets among themselves. Rauf picked all his 3 wickets in just one over which ensured Black Caps did not cross the 200-run mark. Aamer Jamal and Usama Mir got a wicket each while Shaheen returned without any wicket after giving 30 off 4 overs.