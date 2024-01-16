NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch New Zealand Vs Pakistan Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Pakistan cricket team look to bounce back strongly in the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand to be played in Dunedin after facing defeats in the first two matches. Led by new captain Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan have looked out of sorts in the matches so far and need a good win to send a positive message back home. The managemend led by coach Mohammad Hafeez is under extreme pressure as under his short tenure, Pakistan are yet to register a victory.

Shaheen has come in as leader of the pack with a lot of hopes but it seems the pressure of captaincy is getting on him as he still looks far from his best. But it is about time Shaheen raises his game. Pakistan announced their XI a day in adcance, making as many as 3 changes. They have dropped Abbas Afridi and Aamer Jamal from the playing 11 to include Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Zaman Khan. Usama Mir, the leg-spinner, makes away for Mohammad Nawaz. The batting order remains the same.

As far as New Zealand, they will be without their captain Kane Williamson who pulled his hamstring during the 2nd T20I and has been ruled out of the series.

Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I? Read below:

When will New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match match be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played on January 17 (Wednesday) 2024.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will take place at University Oval, Dunedin.

At what time will New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match start?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will start at 5:30 AM IST.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match live streaming in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime app and website.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match live telecast in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match live telecast in India will be not available in India. You can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I: Playing 11s

NZ Probable XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan