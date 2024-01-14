NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I In Hamilton, 1140AM IST, January 14

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is to be played today in Hamilton. The first game of the five-match series was won by Black Caps by a big margin of 46 runs and the home team will look to do the same to the visitors in the game today. Pressure will be on Shaheen Afridi's Pakistan as they have consistently lost on this trip Down Under. After loss in 3 Tests in Australia, Pakistan began their short tour of New Zealand with a loss.

Pakistan must make a few changes in their lineup and include either Mohammad Wasim Jr or Zaman Khan as pacers as they are better proponents in T20Is than Aamer Jamal. Abbas Afridi was excellent in the 1st T20I which means he gets to keep his place.

Babar Azam did strike a fifty in 1st match but he needs to play with much more intensity in the 2nd T20I. All eyes will be on Saim Ayub, who looked great in a short stay at the crease. New Zealand are likely to keep the same combinations for the 2nd match as well.

As far as picking a fantasy team is concerned, go for Devon Conway as the captain and Fakhar Zaman as vice-captain. Can risk on Azam Khan as well.

Dream11 Fantasy Team No. 1 NZ vs PAK Dream11:

Wicket-keepers: Azam Khan

Batters: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philipps, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowler: Shaheen Afridi, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman

NZ vs PAK: Predicted XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Abrar Ahmed

NZ vs PAK: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi(c), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Zaman Khan

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner