NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Vs Pakistan 4th T20I In Hamilton, 1140AM IST, January 19

Big game today for Pakistan even if the T20I series has been lost to New Zealand. Pakistanis have not won a single match in last two months since leaving their country in December. After losing Tests vs Australia, they have lost three T20Is on the trot. New Zealand have been superb in the last three games and it will take some doing on the part of the Pakistanis to stop the hosts from making a 5-0 clean sweep. That is why this match still has some relevance as Pakistan look to restore their pride and also win their first game on this tour.

Pickk your fantasy team wisely. There is a chance that Finn Allen may finally fail after producing a good show for three matches on the trot. But he should still be picked as if he stays there even for 10 balls, he will make most out of it. Babar is a must pick. Either of these two can be captain. Take a risk and include the under-pressure Haris Rauf in the playing 11. What if he comes good finally? The bowler of his class will find the way and hopefully it turns out to be this match.

There are no injury concerns in both the camps. You can pick anyone from the squads that we have written at the end of the article.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway

Batters: Finn Allen (C), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Tim Southee

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim

NZ Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert

PAK vs NZ T20I Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Will Young, Ben Sears

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed