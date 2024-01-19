NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Vs Pakistan 4th T20I In Hamilton, 1140AM IST, January 19
New Zealand Vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction NZ Vs PAK 4th T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of New Zealand Vs Pakistan, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Big game today for Pakistan even if the T20I series has been lost to New Zealand. Pakistanis have not won a single match in last two months since leaving their country in December. After losing Tests vs Australia, they have lost three T20Is on the trot. New Zealand have been superb in the last three games and it will take some doing on the part of the Pakistanis to stop the hosts from making a 5-0 clean sweep. That is why this match still has some relevance as Pakistan look to restore their pride and also win their first game on this tour.
Pickk your fantasy team wisely. There is a chance that Finn Allen may finally fail after producing a good show for three matches on the trot. But he should still be picked as if he stays there even for 10 balls, he will make most out of it. Babar is a must pick. Either of these two can be captain. Take a risk and include the under-pressure Haris Rauf in the playing 11. What if he comes good finally? The bowler of his class will find the way and hopefully it turns out to be this match.
There are no injury concerns in both the camps. You can pick anyone from the squads that we have written at the end of the article.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today
Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway
Batters: Finn Allen (C), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman
All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Tim Southee
PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI
PAK Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim
NZ Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert
PAK vs NZ T20I Squads
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Will Young, Ben Sears
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed
