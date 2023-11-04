NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 35 in Bengaluru, 1030 AM IST, November 4

New Zealand and Pakistan meet at a stage in Cricket World Cup 2023 which will define where their campaign moves immediately after this game in Bengaluru. New Zealand won four out of first four matches in the tournament before they met India. That was the first of the three consecutive losses. New Zealand are still favourites to qualify. But they will need to win at least two of their remaining three games to qualify for the semi-finals. On the other hand are Baba Azam's Pakistan, who need a miracle to get through to the semis. But additionally, they are required to win their next two matches as well.

Babar's men face New Zealand today with an aim to not just win but register a massive win. They need to beat New Zealand not by either 83 runs or with 15 overs in hand. That's the maths that troubles them at the start of this crucial game. Weather could turn out to be a bummer for Pakistan. The Bengaluru city saw spell of rains a day before and more rain is predicted for Saturday. The match starts at 10.30 am IST and expect rain in the afternoon time. The rain is likely to interupt the game intermittently if not wash out the whole match.

Mark Chapman (calf), Lockie Ferguson (achilles), Jimmy Neesham (wrist) and Kane Williamson (thumb) are some injury concerns for New Zealand ahead of the Bengaluru tie vs Pakistan. New Zealand management will make a decision on their availability at the toss only.

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman.

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali.