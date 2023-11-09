NZ Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 41 in Bengaluru, 2PM IST, November 9

New Zealand will be facing off against Sri Lanka in match no. 41 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. While 1996 champions Sri Lanka are out of the race for a semifinal berth, the Kiwis are currently in 4th spot in the Points Table.

However, Kane Williamson’s side have lost their last four matches in a row – including a rain-hit clash against Pakistan in Bengaluru last week. The Black Caps will be looking to make a couple of changes in their playing 11 looking at the weather prediction for the game in Bengaluru on Thursday.

All-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who replaced injured Matt Henry in the squad, could come into the side to replace Ish Sodhi while Lockie Ferguson has regained his fitness and could replace Tim Southee.

“Yeah, probably the first time we’ve had a fully fit squad, although obviously had to rule a player out and Matt Henry, but yeah, I believe everybody’s fit coming into this one. Or fit-ish,” NZ skipper Kane Williamson said in the pre-match press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Asked about the return of Ferguson into the lineup, Williamson said, “Yeah, I mean he balances out our attack nicely and made some really valuable contributions in the tournament so far and brings a bit of experience as well. So, naturally comes in and bowls with that high pace and it complements our new ball bowlers. So, yeah, we'll have to have a look at the surface and decide on our balance.”

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 Details

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: November 9, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Pathum Nissanka, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Captain: Rachin Ravindra

Vice-captain: Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 41 Predicted 11

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi/Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka